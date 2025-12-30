BJP neta takes a jibe at KTR’s obsession with SM platforms

Former MLA Guvvala Balaraju criticised BRS MLA and Working President of the party KT Rama Rao (KTR) for distancing himself from public issues and confining political engagement to social media platforms.

Addressing the media on Monday, Balaraju remarked that democracy demands leaders to bring people’s problems into public discourse, mobilise support and fight for solutions, a principle he claimed KTR has ignored.

He pointed out that even KTR’s family member and MLC K Kavitha publicly urged him to return to grassroots politics, yet no change has been seen. Balaraju recalled that after he joined the BJP, KTR organised a massive rally in Achampet, which, according to him, served only as a show of strength without addressing public concerns.

Highlighting his own efforts, Balaraju said the BJP granted him complete freedom to work for people, unlike the BRS leadership, which he accused of neglecting local elections and failing to support candidates.

He emphasised BJP’s commitment to democratic values and its growing influence, noting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the party governs at the Centre for a third consecutive term and in over 20 states.

Sharing experiences from local body elections, Balaraju described challenges faced in Amrabad mandal, where BJP workers and candidates were allegedly intimidated. He cited the case of Chenchu tribal youth Eedayya, whom he supported against pressure tactics, ultimately ensuring his victory.

He also condemned Congress for creating disturbances during campaigns and recounted an incident where a BRS activist tried to embarrass him by placing a party scarf around his neck, which he immediately removed to avoid misleading signals.

Balaraju asserted that the BJP’s journey began with two seats but now commands national leadership, dismissing KTR’s sarcastic remark about the BJP’s strength. He said despite conspiracies, the BJP will continue to stand firmly among the people, predicting the saffron flag will rise again in Telangana in the forthcoming Assembly elections.