BJP plays down Congress, BRS claims

Warangal: Ata time when both the Congress and the BRS leaders were at loggerheads on claiming credit for the construction of Naim Nagar bridge, BJP made fun of them by stating that it was the BJP-led Central Government that provided 50 per cent funds.

It’s ridiculous on the part of Warangal West Congress MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and his predecessor D Vinay Bhaskar of BRS to quarrel on claiming credit for the construction of Naim Nagar Bridge, BJP leaders said. BJP leaders led by its Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma and former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao who inspected the bridge on Wednesday said that the bridge was constructed with funds from Smart City Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

It’s absurd to see Congress and BRS leaders taking to the streets to shoulder out the other on claiming credit. Invariably, the development of Warangal is dependent on Central funds. The leaders should not forget that the Centre’s share in the construction of the bridge was 50 per cent, Rao Padma said. Neither Vinay nor Naini contributed anything to the development of Warangal, she added.

MLA Naini who vowed to expose the land grabbing by the BRS leaders in 100 days is yet to fulfill it, Rao Padma said. None of the leaders cared about protecting the Kakatiya University land from encroachments. She demanded the government complete the construction of the road over bridge (ROB) at Fathima Nagar, she also demanded the local MLA distribute the double-bedroom houses to the poor before the Dasara.

Dharma Rao demanded the Congress leaders acquire land for the Mamnoor Airport. It’s a huge setback for the development of Warangal, and the BJP will revive the airport within three months if the land acquisition is complete, Dharma Rao said. Earlier, BJP leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at the Public Gardens. Senior leaders Chada Srinivas Reddy, Kolanu Santhosh Reddy, K Jithender Reddy, Chada Swathi and Gujjula Vasantha were among others present.