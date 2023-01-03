BJP preps up to hold booth level meetings in 119 Assembly segments

Hyderabad: In a bid to tighten all the loose ends right from the polling booth level, the Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday held a video conference with senior State party functionaries.

The meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary, with State incharge Traun Chug and Sunil Bansal addressing the meeting presided over by Sanjay Kumar. Disclosing the details of the same, Telangana State BJP general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy said that the video conference was meant to gear up for conducting the BJP polling booth members meet in all the 119 assembly segments from 10 am to 2 pm on January 7.

District party presidents, general secretaries, assembly convenors and in-charge persons attended the meeting. The Karimnagar MP and the party-State in-charges have spoken on the road map and strategies for a successful organisation of the pooling booth members meet.

BJP national vice-president D K Aruna, Tamil Nadu co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MP Dr Bura Narasaiah Goud, State secretaries Dugyala Pradip Kumar and Bangaru Sruthi attended the meeting.

That apart, the party welcomed the State High Court's decision to validate the decision of the ACB court scraping the memo of the SIT in the MLA poachgate issue. The leaders said that it once again proves that the case was filed to conspire and tar the image of the BJP.