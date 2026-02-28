BJP questions AIMIM’s ‘selective outrage’ on demolitions

Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-Charge NV Subhash accused AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi of political double standards in his criticism of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a statement on Friday, Subhash pointed out that while Owaisi blames Adityanath for demolitions of houses and mosques, he remains silent on similar actions being carried out in Telangana under Congress Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He questioned AIMIM’s historical alignment with Congress in Telangana, asking why the party continues to support Congress's issue-based approach inside the Assembly if there is “no difference” between the two.

The BJP spokesperson stressed that demolitions in both states are officially justified as action against encroachments or illegal constructions. He argued that if AIMIM believes these are discriminatory, the claims must be backed by data and court findings, not sweeping statements that “their enmity is with Muslims.” Turning administrative action into a communal narrative, he warned, risks deepening polarisation.

Subhash also criticised Owaisi’s statement that “No one is our own,” saying it reinforces a siege mentality among Muslims. He described this as an attempt to consolidate a vote bank by portraying all other parties as adversaries, which may energise supporters but politically isolates communities.

The statement further noted that AIMIM’s equating of Congress with the BJP places the Telangana Congress government in an uncomfortable position. Subhash questioned whether Revanth Reddy would respond, warning that silence could be seen as acceptance while confrontation might cost minority support. Subhash observed that the “bulldozer model” associated with Yogi Adityanath has become a national symbol. If similar demolitions are happening in Telangana under Congress, he argued, it challenges the narrative that this approach is unique to BJP-ruled states.