BJP rallies against Conocarpus trees

Gadwal: BJP leaders have expressed serious concerns over the harmful effects of Conocarpus trees on environment and human health in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Participating in a campaign for eradication of the trees, BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district president S Ramachandra Reddy drew attention to proliferation of Conocarpus trees across Aiza municipality and mandals. These trees, introduced by the previous government in every village, are reportedly linked to respiratory illnesses and allergies, raising alarm among the local population.

Conocarpus trees are known to disrupt the environment, with reports indicating that they deter birds and contribute to air pollution. Citing these environmental and health hazards, locals are calling for the trees’ immediate removal and replacement with other native plants. The Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department Commissioner recently issued written orders to district rural development officials, advising against the cultivation of Conocarpus and mandating their removal.

Gadwal District Collector has also instructed officials to remove Conocarpus trees, though, as of now, actions have been limited. In response, S. Ramachandra Reddy warned that if authorities do not promptly take action, BJP workers will independently initiate the removal of Conocarpus trees across the district.

BJP Aiza town general secretary Kompati Bhagat Reddy, district BJP OBC general secretary Venkatesh Yadav, district OBC Morcha Committee Member Lakshmanachari, Aiza town vice president Lakshman Goud, and other leaders took part in the campaign.