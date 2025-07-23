BJP ready to contest all seats for local body polls: Namburi

Sathupalli (Khammam): The BJP’s Khammam parliamentary convener and senior leader, Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, delivered an inspired speech in a meeting here on Tuesday, rousing party workers to start preparing for the local body elections.

Namburi said that the BJP has started preparations to contest for the 20 ZPTC and 288 MPTC seats in the district for the upcoming polls. “We have prepared a plan to field strong candidates in all the seats,” he declared.

He alleged that in the last parliament elections, Congress had entered into a secret agreement with the BRS candidates and warned of similar equations occurring again.

A call was made for party leaders to work hard for the party’s victory in the upcoming polls. Namburi urged everyone to ensure that the Central government’s welfare schemes reach every household.