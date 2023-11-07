BJP releases 4th list of candidates for polls

The Telangana BJP, which has been lagging behind in the announcement of the list of candidates, has recently announced the fourth list. Released the latest list with 12 candidates. BJP released the first list with 52 candidates, then released the second list with only one candidate and surprised everyone. 35 candidates were given place in the third list which was announced later, while 12 more candidates were announced in the latest list. A total of 100 candidates have been announced so far.

The latest list include Durgam Ashok from Chennuru, Subhash Reddy from Ellareddy, Tula Uma from Vemulawada, Sriram Chakraborty from Husnabad, Doodi Srikanth Reddy from Siddipet, Naveen Kumar from Vikarabad, Bantu Rameshkumar from Kodangal, Boya Siva from Gadwala, Sadineni Srinivas from Miryalaguda, Chalamala Krishna Reddy from Munugodu, Mogulaiah from Nakirekal and Ajmira Prahlad Naik from Mulugu.