BJP revamp to make a mark in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The 70-member new national executive announced by BJP president J P Nadda has sent a clear indication that the party not only wants to focus on the two Telugu states but also to make the rank and file of the party to gear up for the 2022 polls, which it is planning to make a one-nation-one election.



The saffron party trying hard to make a mark in the two Telugu states. It appears that the party has made a careful study of the prevailing political conditions in both the states, caste equations and other such issues. In the process, it also seems to be contemplating to elevate Ram Madhav and P Muralidhar Rao by sending them to Rajya Sabha. Party circles feel that Ram Madhav may also be inducted in the central cabinet. Speculations are rife in political circles that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may go in for changes in the cabinet during Dasara time. It remains to be seen what new responsibilities Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao would now get. He has been divested from the responsibility of being the national spokesperson of the party.

In Telangana, the party feels that DK Aruna, who had migrated from Congress party and belongs to Reddy community, would be able to give tough fight to the TRS and also influence that community. She has been appointed as one of the national vice-presidents. Aruna told media that her focus would on strengthening the party from grassroots level and she would be working at the ground level and would try to rope in all those who want to migrate from TRS to BJP. Telangana also has a majority of BC population, it has made Dr Laxman head its national Morcha. The party feels that this would help in enlisting the support of BCs which is a significant community in the state.

In the case of Andhra Pradesh, too, the BC voters are divided between the TDP, Congress and YSRCP. At present, the BCs are in a state of confusion. Speaking to The Hans India, a senior BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh said, the leaders from the community are looking for a better viable alternative to TDP and YSRCP.

The BJP wants to fill this vacuum. That responsibility has been given to the state president Somu Veerraju. Purandeswari apart from being the daughter of NT Rama Rao is anti-TDP. The BJP wants to move closer to the Kamma community and feel that she may be helpful in achieving this goal. She has been made one of the general secretaries. Satya Kumar, who got a second term as general secretary, said that the national party had given due recognition to the leaders from both the Telugu states. He said his focus would be on exposing the omissions and commissions of the state government and take the central schemes into every nook and corner of the Telugu states. He said he would also make best use of social media.