BJP SC Morcha stages protest at private hospital

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a private hospital in Malkpet following the BJP SC Morcha staging a protest alleging that the hospital is slapping huge medical bills in the name of Covid treatment.



BJP SC Morcha State president Koppu Basha and general secretary Bangarul Sruthi alleged that the private hospitals have been collecting huge medical charges in violation of the State government's fixed medical charges for treating Covid.

Sruthi alleged that private hospitals could not take the liberty to collect high fees for treating Covid patients without support from the linient State government.

Bhasha alleged that the State government has completely failed in handling the Covid Telangana.

He also charged the government with diverting the funds released by the Centre to other activities.

He demanded the State government to show its commitment to the health and well being of the people, either by implementing the Ayushman Bharat health scheme or including the Covid under Arogyasri scheme.

The protestors were taken into custody and shifted to the Malakpet police station.