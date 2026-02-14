BJP set to capture 5 municipalities, says BJP chief

Hyderabad: BJP President N Ramchander Rao announced that the BJP has made significant gains in the recently concluded urban local body elections, winning over 250 wards and emerging as the single largest party in nearly six municipalities. Addressing the media on Friday, Rao highlighted that the BJP is poised to capture the Nizamabad and Karimnagar Municipal Corporations for the first time.

Rao expressed confidence that the party’s tally could reach between 320 and 350 seats, with approximately 70 divisions in various Municipal Corporations. He attributed this surge to the increase in the BJP’s voting share, which has risen from 13 per cent to 20 per cent. The party’s performance has notably improved in regions such as Mancherial, Ramgundam and Nalgonda compared to previous elections.

The BJP state chief further revealed that the party is set to secure Chairman positions in five municipalities--Vemulawada, Raikal, Narayanpet, Adilabad and Metpally--in contrast, during earlier elections, the BJP had managed to win only two municipalities and about 241 ward members. Rao also pointed out that in nearly 200 wards, BJP candidates lost by narrow margins ranging from 2 to 25 votes, with triangular contests contributing to these setbacks.

Significantly, the BJP has opened its account in districts where it previously had no representation, including a ward win in Ashwaraopeta (Bhadradri Kothagudem district) and a division in Kothagudem Corporation.

Rao alleged that Congress, BRS and MIM had formed a “Fevicol bond” to prevent BJP victories, claiming that Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged Muslim voters to support, whichever party was best placed to defeat the BJP. He also criticised the Congress government for splitting the GHMC into three parts to favour MIM in securing a mayor's seat.

Rao clarified that the BJP will not support any other party in the event of a hung verdict in municipalities or corporations. While acknowledging that results may not fully meet expectations, he emphasised that the BJP’s growing influence is undeniable. He extended gratitude to the people of Telangana, party leaders, activists, social media teams, and the media for their support.

Senior BJP leaders, including Dr. N. Gautham Rao, Madhavi Kolli, Devaki Vasudeva Rao, N V Subhash, A Ramakrishna, and Rana Pratap, were present.