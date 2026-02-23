BJP slams attack on MLA in Kamareddy

Khammam: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the alleged attack on its MLA in Kamareddy and accused Congress leaders of attempting to grab government lands, including that of a degree college.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP district office here on Sunday, party state treasurer Devaki Vasudeva Rao and district president Nelluri Koteswara Rao alleged that Congress leaders were targeting BJP MLA Katipalli Venkata Ramana Reddy as they were unable to digest his growing popularity in Kamareddy.

They claimed that around 263 acres of land belonging to a government degree college, along with properties of Saraswati Shishumandir and Aurora Engineering College in Kamareddy, were under threat from “land grabbers” allegedly linked to the Congress.

Referring to the recent incident, the BJP leaders alleged that when Ramana Reddy challenged Congress leaders to come for an open discussion with documents regarding alleged irregularities, a former sarpanch allegedly attempted to ram a car into the MLA’s camp office. Alert BJP workers foiled the attempt, they claimed. “Is this democracy or goonda raj?” Koteswara Rao asked, alleging that instead of attending the discussion, Congress leaders resorted to violence.

The BJP leaders also condemned the reported house arrest of Ramana Reddy and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, alleging misuse of police by the state government to suppress protests.

Targeting government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir, they levelled a series of allegations related to his past political activities and land dealings. They accused him of being involved in several land disputes and irregularities in the past and questioned his moral authority to criticise the BJP MLA.

The BJP leaders further alleged that previous land disputes in Kamareddy involved the use of criminal elements and claimed that municipal posts were “sold for money”, though they did not provide documentary evidence at the press meet.

They asserted that the BJP would continue its agitation to “protect public and government lands” in Kamareddy and warned that the agitation would be intensified across the state if such incidents recur.

Several BJP leaders, including Vakkalanka Subrahmanyam, Sunny Uday Pratap and Gutta Venkateswarlu, were present at the press conference.