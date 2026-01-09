BJP slams Cong over SIR ‘propaganda’ and MGNREGA

Hyderabad: BJP Legislature Party leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Congress government on Thursday, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of orchestrating a campaign of misinformation regarding welfare schemes and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.Addressing the media, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister is prioritising the Congress high command’s interests over public welfare. He defended the Centre’s new “VB-G RAM-G” Act (Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission), which replaces the MGNREGA.

While Congress has termed the transition a “crisis,” the BJP leader pointed out the hypocrisy of the state government, noting that their own “Telangana Rising 2047” vision document is built on similar developmental goals. Maheshwar Reddy dismissed Congress’s claims that the SIR process—a routine national exercise to remove deceased and duplicate voters—is a tool for voter suppression.