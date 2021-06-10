BJP slams KCR for not thanking PM Modi for announcing free vaccination to all

Mahbubnagar: District BJP leaders slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced free vaccination to all aged above 18 years across the county.

Addressing a press meet at the party office here on Wednesday, BJP State treasurer Bandaru Shanta Kumar criticised that CM KCR did not have the courtesy to thank the Prime Minister for the Centre's gesture of providing free vaccination to all.

Thanking the Prime minister on behalf of the Telangana people, the BJP leader credited the Central government for providing all assistance to the in-house pharma companies, who strived hard to discover and invent our own indigenous corona vaccine. "If we didn't encourage domestic companies to manufacture Covid vaccine, today our country would have had shelled out lakhs of crores of rupees to foreign countries to procure the vaccine. It is because of our Prime Minister's constant follow up and encouragement in all respects, today two major companies have developed our own vaccine. All the credit goes to PM Narendra Modi for his far sightedness and healthcare vision for the people of India," Shanta Kumar stated.

The BJP leader alleged that though KCR had claimed that Rs 2,500 crore were allocated to deal with Covid pandemic in the State, till date many government hospitals are functioning without proper healthcare staff and doctors. There are no adequate facilities for corona patients and many have died due to lack of oxygen, beds and other essentials in hospitals. He demanded the TRS government and its leaders to explain to the public how he had spent Rs 2,500 crore and how many new hospitals, medical staff and other facilities were opened across the State.

BJP leaders Ramanjaneyulu, Chinna Veeraiah, Yedla Krishnaiah, Surender Reddy, Sudhakar, Darpally Hari, Mahesh, Sampath, Raja Gopal Reddy, other leaders Raja Gopal Reddy, Nagaraju, Kumar Mahesh and others were present at the press meet.