BJP slams KCR over Prakash Raj's presence in Mumbai

Hyderabad: The BJP on Monday targeted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the presence of actor Prakash Raj during his meeting with his counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Terming the actor as a 'force of destruction albeit indirectly', BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao said he had told KCR that it would be harmful for him to travel along with persons like Prakash Raj.

Rao asked the CM as to what was the main objective of decision to travel with Prakash Raj. He claimed that KCR was undertaking the tours of other States only to divert people's attention from anti-incumbency faced by his government.

Referring to KCR's comments about the Congress party, the BJP leader warned that he would be singled out if he sailed with Congress leaders. He mocked that people in the State were aware of the CM's federal front formation plans. Although Prakash Raj accompanied the CM during latter's Mumbai visit, his name did not figure in the official itinerary of KCR.

Prabhakar expresses doubts

Former BJP MLA NVSS Prabhakar expressed doubts over the CM's Mumbai visit. He demanded KCR to public details of his discussions with Maharashtra CM. He also asked the CM to make efforts to keep the State on right track and demanded a white paper on the issue. Prabhakar claimed that KCR was demanding the Centre to increase the limit of FRBM as the State had gone kaput and that he was facing a many financial problems.