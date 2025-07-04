BJP Slams Revanth Reddy Government Over Severe Negligence in Public Healthcare: Insulin Shortage, Medicine Crisis in PHCs

Gadwal: Local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a surprise visit to the government healthcare facility in Ayija town on Thursday. During the visit, the Ayija Town BJP President, Kompati Bhagat Reddy, voiced strong concerns over the deteriorating state of public health services under the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana.

Diabetes Epidemic & Insulin Shortage

Citing data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) conducted between 2019 and 2021, Bhagat Reddy highlighted a worrying trend in the state's health indicators. According to the report:

13.8% of men and 10.2% of women in Telangana suffer from diabetes.

Over 1.19 million individuals aged 30 and above are estimated to be diabetic.

Telangana currently ranks third in the country in terms of the number of diabetic patients.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in its latest report to the Parliament, confirmed these statistics and raised alarms over the escalating health crisis in the state.

Despite the critical nature of this disease, Reddy pointed out that insulin—an essential medicine for diabetic patients—has not been available in government hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for the past four months. He blamed the Congress government's inefficiency and its failure to establish proper procurement agreements with insulin manufacturing companies for this dire shortage.

Medicines Unavailable in Government Hospitals

Further criticizing the healthcare infrastructure, Reddy revealed that as per 2022 government records, 863 types of medicines are supposed to be available for free in public hospitals. However, only 266 varieties are currently in stock, leaving a huge gap in essential healthcare delivery.

“This gross neglect is a result of administrative failure and mismanagement by the Congress regime,” he asserted.

Other Alarming Issues in PHCs and Hospitals

Contract doctors have reportedly not received their salaries for the past three months.

Several PHCs lack even basic amenities like ceiling fans.

With the monsoon season underway, the risk of seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, and diarrhea has risen sharply.

A surge in patients suffering from viral fevers has been observed, but public hospitals lack the required medicines to treat them.

“Despite the clear warning signs, the government has not taken any proactive measures to tackle the growing burden of seasonal illnesses. Citizens are being pushed toward suffering and uncertainty due to this negligence,” Bhagat Reddy added.

Party Leaders Demand Urgent Government Action

Along with Bhagat Reddy, several BJP leaders took part in the inspection and press interaction:

Ayija Town Vice President Lakshman Goud

Bellankonda Nagaraju

Ayija Town Kisan Morcha President Veeresh Goud

Booth Presidents Narasimhulu and Venkatesh

They collectively demanded the immediate restoration of medicine supplies, release of pending salaries to contractual healthcare workers, and upgrading of facilities at PHCs and government hospitals to tackle both chronic and seasonal health issues.

The BJP leaders concluded by warning that continued neglect of public healthcare would have long-term consequences and vowed to keep raising the issue until corrective measures are taken.