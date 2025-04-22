BJP Slams Use of Substandard Soil at Jogulamba Halt Railway Station, Demands Immediate Action

Gadwal: In a development that has sparked significant controversy, the construction works at the Jogulamba Halt Railway Station in Jogulamba Gadwal district have come under intense scrutiny. According to former BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy, substandard white soil is being used instead of high-quality red soil near the railway track area, leading to public outrage and concerns about passenger safety.

Jogulamba, a renowned spiritual destination and home to the fifth Shakti Peetham, holds immense religious and cultural importance. In light of this, the development of the Jogulamba Halt Railway Station was approved by the central government and Indian Railways two years ago. Over the past four months, construction works have been progressing actively at the site, with BJP leaders monitoring the process closely.

However, during a recent inspection, BJP leaders found that poor-quality white soil (locally called “suddha matti”) was being used near both sides of the railway tracks. Former district president S. Ramachandra Reddy expressed serious concerns over the negligent approach by the contractors and the railway officials. He alleged that the absence of proactive supervision by special authorities had led to the careless transportation and dumping of the soil.

He warned that during the upcoming monsoon season, this type of soil is likely to become slushy and dangerously slippery, increasing the risk of accidents for both passengers and railway staff. Furthermore, the poor soil quality could compromise the integrity of the railway tracks themselves, posing a severe threat to the ongoing development project.

Pilgrims traveling to the sacred Jogulamba temple from two nearby mandals also raised concerns about the substandard construction practices. Despite clear evidence of substandard materials being used, local officials appeared to turn a blind eye to the situation, Reddy claimed.

In a strong statement, BJP leaders demanded that only high-quality red soil be used to ensure the safety and durability of the railway infrastructure. They also called for disciplinary action against the officials who approved the use of white soil and against the contractors responsible for its transportation. They warned that if no action is taken, the BJP will organize a public protest (dharna) at the site.

The inspection and protest call involved several senior BJP leaders and activists including 2023 BJP MLA candidate Raj Gopal, Mandal BJP President Pidugu Venkatesh, BJYM State Vice Presidents Rajasekhar Sharma and Nageshwar Reddy, along with Sudhakar Yadav, Lakshman Goud, Ravi, Sunkanna, and Upender.

The incident underscores the need for stringent quality checks and responsible governance in critical infrastructure projects, especially those tied to culturally significant locations.