IndiGo Appoints Independent Experts To Review Causes Of Major Flight Disruptions

IndiGo announced on Friday that its board has approved the appointment of Chief Aviation Advisors LLC to conduct an independent review of the recent operational disruptions that led to a week of widespread flight cancellations. The consulting firm, headed by aviation veteran Captain John Illson, will carry out a detailed root cause analysis and recommend corrective measures.

Beginning December 2, India’s largest airline faced significant operational challenges, resulting in hundreds of cancelled flights and major inconvenience for travellers across the country. IndiGo noted that Captain Illson brings over 40 years of global aviation experience, having worked with organisations such as the FAA, ICAO, IATA and various international carriers. His expertise spans aviation strategy, safety leadership, and new aircraft technologies.

The airline stated that the review aims to uncover the exact causes of the disruptions and identify opportunities to improve operations. This decision comes amid ongoing investigations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation into the large-scale cancellations and their impact on passengers.

IndiGo confirmed that the evaluation will begin soon, and a comprehensive report will be presented to the board once the review is complete.