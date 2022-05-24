BJP sounds death-knell for TRS government

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for 'misleading' people of the country by propagating blatant lies during his Delhi and Punjab tours.

Addressing the State office bearers' meeting here, chaired by State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and attended by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chug, national assistant general secretary Siva Prakash, OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman and BJP State Legislative Party leader Raja Singh predicted the fall of TRS government in the ensuing assembly elections.

Bandi asked the district presidents and in-charges and State leaders to expose the CM's lies before people. He demanded KCR to announce the list of 1,200 Telangana martyrs; assistance extended to the families of martyrs and how many from the families were provided jobs. The mood of the people and the three recent surveys conducted in the State clearly indicate that the graph of BJP has phenomenally gone up vis-a-vis the Congress and the TRS.

He asked the party district leaders to take up agitations to mount pressure on the government to reduce VAT on fuel. Tarun Chug said the fall of the TRS government and the BJP coming to power in Telangana is imminent. "It is the mood of people in the State. There is a clear indication of winds blowing against the CM as people are angry with him. The party cadre should create awareness among people and take feelings of people to every doorstep."

"Also explain to people how KCR tried to escape from procurement of paddy from farmers and failed to deliver on double bedroom houses and jobs," Chug stated.

Kishan Reddy said the CM could not relish the growing popularity of the BJP in the State and was making baseless allegations against the Centre.

Reddy said struggles of BJP brought it into power in 18 States and at the Centre. On the allegation of the Centre not doing anything to Telangana, he asked why the State government did not provide 25 acres to establish science city.

"There is no response on the proposal to extend MMTS till Yadadri, to start a Sainik School in the State and to lay a railway line from Kothagudem to Bhadrachalam. All sections of people in State want the end of KCR's rule in Telangana", he asserted.

The party has decided to launch a campaign from May 30 to June 14, marking the completion of eighth years of PM Modi coming to power, and to educate people on the achievements of the Centre during the past eight years.