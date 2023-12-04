BJP springs surprise winning eight seats with 13% vote share

Hyderabad: The BJP candidates spring a surprise in the Assembly election results announced on Sunday. Big ticket candidates and MPs Soyam Bapu Rao, Dharmapuri Arvind and Bandi Sanjay Kumar lost.

Of the three MLAs, EatalaRajender was defeated in Huzurabad and Gajwel and Raghunandan Rao lost in Dubbaka. The lone sitting legislstor Raja Singh retained Goshamahal winning with a slight majority. He is the only old face of eight new winners in the elections.

The winners are: Katipally Venkat Ramana Reddy (Kamareddy), RamraoPawar (Madhol), Payal Sankar (Adilabad), Pydi Rakesh Reddy (Armur), Dhanpal Suryanarayana (Nizambad Urban), Yeleti Maheshwar Reddy( Nirmal) and Palvai Harish Rao (Sirpur).

The party’s winning horses defeated strong candidates from the ruling BRS, Congress and gave a tough fight to AIMIM in Bahadurpura, Charminar, Karwan, Yakutpura, Maheshwaram, Gajwel, Karimnagar.

Though the party had a disappointing performance in Musheerabad, Amberpet and Khairatabad. It was expected to win, however, improved the vote share.

The party had contested 118 seats in 2018 and won only one Goshamahal, registering a vote share of seven per cent.

This time the party contested 111 seats, allocating eight seats to its NDA alliance partner Jana Sena Party. While JSP candidates could not make an impact, the saffron party registered a 13 per cent vote share, winning eight seats this time.