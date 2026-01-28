BJP stages massive dharna demanding retirement benefits to govt employees

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao has declared that the party’s protest for government employees’ retirement benefits is not confined to pensioners alone but represents the broader struggles of serving staff as well. Addressing a massive dharna at Indira Park on Tuesday, he accused the Congress government of betraying its promises by withholding crucial benefits such as PRC, DA arrears, gratuity, commutation, GPF, GIS, and leave encashment, leaving nearly Rs 2,000 crore in dues unpaid.

The protest, organised to demand the immediate release of these benefits, was led by N Ramchander Rao and Rajya Sabha Member K Laxman, who attended as chief guests. Large numbers of BJP legislators, MLCs, senior leaders, party workers, retired employees, and pensioners participated in the demonstration. Protesters raised slogans against the state government, accusing it of neglecting the rights of retired employees and withholding their legitimate financial entitlements.

Speaking at the event, Ramchander Rao emphasised that serving staff are facing similar financial uncertainties. He criticised the government for halting five DA instalments, noting that such a significant delay is an issue unique to Telangana. The BJP leaders recalled promises made by previous administrations, including assurances that employees would receive all benefits on the day of retirement, which they claim remain unfulfilled. They highlighted the tragic human cost of these delays, stating that nearly 40 retired employees have died due to distress caused by financial instability.

The protest also drew attention to wider issues including unemployment, irregularities in TSPSC examinations, delayed salaries in universities, and unkept promises of financial support. BJP leaders urged retired employees and pensioners to express their dissatisfaction in the upcoming municipal elections. The state leadership and cadre pledged to continue the movement until the government addresses the demands and ensures the timely disbursement of all pending retirement benefits. This massive gathering at Indira Park marks a significant escalation in the party’s campaign for employee rights in the state.