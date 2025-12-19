BJP Stages Protest by Filling Potholes on Aiza Main Road, Demands Immediate Repairs

Gadwal: Residents of Aiza town in Jogulamba Gadwal district are facing severe hardship due to the poor condition of the main road, which has become riddled with potholes, leading to frequent accidents and serious inconvenience to commuters.

In protest against the alleged negligence of the government and the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by former Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy and Aiza Town BJP President Kompati Bhagat Reddy, staged a unique demonstration on Friday. The leaders, along with party workers, reached the pothole-affected main road within Aiza Municipality limits and symbolically filled the potholes with gravel as a mark of protest.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Ramachandra Reddy said that the main road in Aiza Municipality has deteriorated badly, causing immense difficulties to the public. He stated that during rains, the potholes get filled with water, making it impossible to distinguish between the road surface and the pits, thereby posing a constant threat to commuters. He pointed out that people are forced to travel daily under dangerous conditions.

Despite the road being a major thoroughfare, he alleged that the government and the concerned R&B Department have shown complete apathy. He noted that two-wheeler riders, school children, elderly people, and even emergency vehicles are facing severe problems due to the damaged road. The continued inaction of the authorities, he said, clearly reflects the government’s disregard for public safety.

Holding the government responsible for the prevailing situation, Ramachandra Reddy asserted that the R&B Department and the present government would be fully accountable for any accidents occurring due to the poor road condition. He warned that the BJP would not remain silent and demanded that the authorities immediately inspect the road and undertake permanent repairs with quality workmanship. Failing this, he cautioned, the party would intensify protests and launch public movements on behalf of the people.

He further emphasized that human lives are not cheap and that the BJP would continue to question an irresponsible government in the interest of public welfare. He added that the party workers filled the potholes with gravel as a symbolic protest, unable to witness the suffering of the people caused by the dangerous road conditions.

The protest witnessed the participation of Aiza Town BJP President Kompati Bhagat Reddy, Kisan Morcha State Executive Member Medikonda Bhimsen Rao, Chinna Shankarayya, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud and Veerayya Chary, along with Khushi, Narasimulu, Basanna Goud, Rajashekhar, Raghu, Chitti Babu, Suresh, and several other party leaders and activists.