BJP stages ‘Vantavarpu’ protest

Gadwal: A unique protest in the form of a ‘Vantavarpu’ (symbolic roadside cooking protest) was organized near the Poloni Vagu bridge on the Tuppatrala–Medikonda inter-state highway in Aiza town of Jogulamba Gadwal district, condemning the government for alleged neglect of road and bridge construction.

The protest was led by Aiza Town BJP President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, under the aegis of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Former BJP District President S Ramachandra Reddy participated as the chief speaker and criticized successive governments for endangering public lives by failing to develop critical infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy expressed concern that due to the non-construction of the Tuppatrala–Medikonda inter-state road and bridges, people are forced to travel daily at the risk of their lives. He stated that for nearly 15 years, residents including students, farmers, traders, women, and the elderly have been subjected to extreme hardship while commuting on the severely damaged road.

He recalled several incidents where two-wheeler riders met with serious accidents, resulting in severe injuries and even loss of lives, due to the road being filled with potholes and in a completely dilapidated condition.