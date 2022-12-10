BJP stoking divisive politics: CPM

Warangal: The opposition parties need to unite to counter the BJP's divisive politics, CPM Central Committee member G Nagaiah said. Addressing the party cadres in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he said that BJP romped home in the elections to Gujarat Assembly by stoking communal feelings. He stressed the need for uniting opposition parties that contradict BJP's divisive politics. "BJP has been splurging money to tilt the results of elections in its favour," Nagaiah alleged.

Even though the CPM was fighting against the BJP at the national level, the role of regional parties is also important to bring down the saffron party, he said, referring to their recent understanding with the BRS (earlier known as TRS). Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is opposing the BJP's policies can show his mark in the national politics, he said.

Referring to poll pacts with other like-minded parties, CPM State secretariat member Pothineni Sudarshan Rao said that it could be a possibility even though they haven't had any discussion on it.

Communists gained people's support after it had supported the BRS in defeating the BJP in the by-poll to Munugodu Assembly, he said. Sudarshan Rao criticised the BJP-led Centre for its anti-people policies. The spiraling prices of essential commodities broke the back of the common man, he said.

Sudarshan Rao urged people to attend the three-day Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham meetings to be held in Khammam from December 29 in large numbers to send a serious message to the Centre. CPM Hanumakonda district secretary Botla Chakrapani, senior leaders Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy, M Chukkaiah, Vankudoth Veeranna, Ragula Ramesh, Godugu Venkat, Gummadi Rajula Ramulu, Manda Sampath, K Lingaiah, D tirupati, D Bhanu Naik, L Deepa, T Mallesh, Gade Ramesh and bandi Parvathalu were among others present.