BJP to hold farmers meet today on Krishna water

Hyderabad: After its meeting in Medaram to thank the Centre for sanctioning and naming the Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu, the BJP is all set to hold a ‘RythuSadassu’ (farmers’ meet) on Saturday. It is inviting engineers, irrigation experts and farmers from the Krishna Basin areas to deliberate on Telangana share in the Krishna water. It is also to elucidate suggestion to take initiative to logical end.

The objective of RythuSadassu is to celebrate constitution of the Krishna Tribunal for permanently deciding the Telangana share in the Krishna water; how the Centre’s decision will help Telangana immensely. With lections round the corner, the State BJP is all set to dig out how Chief Minister KCR had agreed to a lessor share in water with his counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, and how the State has been deprived of its due share for 10 years. The chief guest for the meeting will be Union Minister for Agriculture Kailas Chowdhary Union Minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy will preside.