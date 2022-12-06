BJP to let TRS leaders speak against 'car sarkar'

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP to intensify its local and assembly segment-wise campaign against the TRS driving corruption, misuse of power and unfulfilled promises on the electoral promises as its main agenda.

This party hopes would strike a chord with the people of all sections vis a vis the local TRS leaders and ministers. The party has reportedly collected local, mandal, assembly constituency and district-wise activities of the TRS leaders, MLA and Ministers.

From now on, the local leaders will be organising people around the omission and commission of the TRS leaders and MLAs who have failed to deliver the electoral promises. Besides, the issues of land encroachments, filing of cases against reportedly innocent people and the harassment of local BJP cadre and leaders at the behest of local leaders and MLAs are on the menu to organise protests.

Against this backdrop that the TS BJP chief and the party leaders have raised issues making serious allegations against the State Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, and it will continue in other assembly segments' too.

Besides, farmers and issues bothering the youth locally and the problems faced in the distribution of social security schemes to the BCs, SC and STs also get highlighted during the local-level campaigns against the ruling TRS leadership.

In turn, it will force the local leaders of the TRS to respond. Thus, the issues BJP raises would be points of discussion in the public domain ahead of the elections.