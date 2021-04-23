BJP to rename Warangal as Orugallu

Warangal: Warangal will be renamed as Orugallu if the BJP wins the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), senior BJP leader Kapilavai Dileep Kumar said. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said that TRS failed to develop Warangal. "The city is still without an underground drainage system, and also short of other basic amenities," he said.

The TRS government did nothing, moreover, it claims credit for several welfare schemes that were funded by the Centre, he said. He alleged that the local people's representatives of the ruling TRS were more interested in land grabbing rather than addressing the problems faced by the denizens.

"Kakatiya University (KU) is headless for more than one-and-a-half-year with the government failing to appoint a Vice-Chancellor. It shows the kind of governance being delivered by the TRS," Dileep Kumar said.

While the Centre has provided Rs 120 crore for the PMMSSY Super-speciality hospital constructed on the premises of Kakatiya Medical College, the State made no attempt to release the matching funds, he said. He demanded financial assistance to all the private teachers who lost their jobs due to coronavirus lockdown.

Stating that BJP alone could develop the Warangal city, he sought the people to vote for the saffron party.