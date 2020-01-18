BJP to seek NIA probe into Bhainsa riots

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Friday said that the party would submit a representation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a thorough probe by NIA into handling of Bhainsa riots by the police.

Addressing the media he said that the NIA probe is warranted due to the partisan role adopted by the State police in handling the Bhinsa violence.

He accused State Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy for being grossly irresponsible and remained silent on the issue even after four days of the incident.

He questioned whether it was not the responsibility of the DGP to come and assure people of safety and security to their lives and properties? The DGP and police should work for the government, not the TRS? If the DGP cannot function as per the law, then he should resign and go. Someone else will come in his place and act appropriately," he said.

He further added while Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was busy in counting the votes of Muslims, Home Minister remained invisible and the DGP was silent. The BJP leader alleged that police arrested victims instead of those attacked and burned houses and damaged properties of Hindus.

Moreover, the police shut down the internet, imposed restrictions on media, preventing people from out of their homes to ensure information related to the violence would not come out.

Rao said that law and order is the State subject. But if it goes out of hands, then, the Centre will look into it. "We will not sit quietly on the issue until the culprits are brought to book. The State is not any one's Jagir," he said.

He also charged that the State Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy had supported a meeting of Muslims against CAA in a big public ground. They earn funds from the Hundis of Hindus but extend their support to Muslims. He charged that TRS trying to instigate communal clashes in Telangana for political gains.

Taking a dig at TRS working president KT Rama Rao, the BJP leader said, "he tweets on everything under the sun. But, for the reasons best known, the de facto chief minister till date has not tweeted a single line on Bhainsa violence when Hindus there leaving helplessly locking their homes," he said.

He also criticised Congress, TRS and left leaders for not speaking on the Bhainsa violence.