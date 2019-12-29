BJP to unleash mass campaign to blunt anti-CAA protests

Hyderabad: State BJP is all set to ask people to fly kites and draw Rangoli's in front of their homes during the Sankranti festival welcoming the Citizenship Amendment Act-2019.

It is one among the several programmes chalked out as part of a month-long campaign of the party planned across the State to create awareness on the CAA and to beat back the anti-CAA campaign by the opposition parties.

Addressing a one-day workshop attended by the party leaders from the 33 district of the State here on Saturday, party State president Dr K Laxman said that Congress, TRS, AIMIM and other opposition parties have failed to take on the popularity and support of the people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was against this backdrop that they are using the CAA, NRC and NPR to unleash misinformation and campaign against him and his government at the Centre, he pointed out.

Stressing that the party rank and file should take up a full-fledged campaign to create awareness among people on the CAA, NRC and NPP.

For this, Laxman said that every party worker should equip himself the factual information, the legislative intent of the CAA, NRC and NPP and take the message to the people.

Later, briefing the media about the party's plan, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao said that the party has decided to hold public meetings in Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Hyderabad on December 30 to create awareness on CAA.

This will be followed by the district-level meetings from January 2 to 4 in Wanparthy Nizamabad, Adilabad, Pedapalli, Warangal Rural and Urban, Mehabubabad, Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy and other districts.

Similarly, from January 5 to 7, the party cadre will also take up workshops at district, mandal and town levels inviting people from various walks of life like traders, teachers, doctors, advocates, intellectuals.