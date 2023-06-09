BJP Top leaders including Amit Shah and PM to visit Telangana

Khammam: Union Minister Amit Shah to address a public meeting in Khammam on June 15. The Telangana State BJP, which is eying high on expanding its footprint ahead of the ensuing State Assembly elections, has roped in the number 2 in the party, who will be addressing the public meeting at Sardar Patel grounds.

Addressing a preparatory meeting here on Thursday, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "BJP had shown its strength organising the Unemployed March. We will show our metal making the public meeting a grand success." During the preparatory meeting with the district party leaders, Sanjay Kumar asked to ensure a minimum of one lakh people attend the meeting. He reviewed that arrangements are to be made accordingly.

Spelling out the party's agenda for the poll battle of the BJP ahead in the Khammam, he said,

"We will see the end of BRS and the public meeting is party of it and will not let go the scarifices of the party workers in Khammam like Sai Ganesh go waste", he said.

He said that after the successful conduct of Shah's public meeting, the party will also plan to hold another public meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kothagudem