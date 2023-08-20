Live
- Haryana CM approves several developmental projects for Gurugram
- Chandrayaan-3 mission's Moon landing will be covered live on multiple platforms on Aug 23: ISRO
- BJP top leaders including Amit Shah to visit Telangana soon
- Rajiv Gandhi: Birth Anniversary Reflections on Achievements and Allegations
- Chiranjeevi slim look goes viral
- Prabhas bags 10mn followers on Instagram
- Rama Charan ‘Game Changer’ resumes shoot in Hyderabad
- We have reached excellence but quest for excellence Remains- KCR
- YS Jagan express shock over Paderu bus accident, asks officials to provide better treatment
- 108, 104 and 102 under one Emergency Response Center inaugurated by Harish Rao
Just In
BJP top leaders including Amit Shah to visit Telangana soon
With the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a couple of months, top leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to visit Telangana this month.
With the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a couple of months, top leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to visit Telangana this month.
Shah is likely to address a public meeting at Khammam on August 27, BJP sources said on Sunday. On August 18, Union Minister and state BJP President G Kishan Reddy had inspected the ground in Khammam where Shah is likely to address the public meeting. Shah was supposed to attend the rally at Khammam in June itself but had to postpone due to severe cyclonic conditions that hit the west coast then.
Meanwhile, Kharge would release the party's 'SC, ST Declaration' at a public meeting to be held at Chevella near here on August 26, TPCC spokesperson Mahesh Konagala said. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other SC, ST leaders of the party from the state had a meeting with Kharge in Delhi on Sunday in connection with the 'SC, ST Declaration' and others. The 'SC, ST Declaration' would be the third major declaration to be announced by the Congress.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had announced a 'farmers' declaration' at a public meeting at Warangal last year, while party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had released a youth declaration in Hyderabad in May this year. Congress in Telangana is also planning to invite top leader Sonia Gandhi to the state in September