BJP wants Telangana government to challenge Supreme Court judgment on 100% jobs to STs

Hyderabad: BJP floor leader in Telangana Legislative Council and Greater Hyderabad City president N Ramachander Rao asked the State government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court on GO No.3



In a statement here on Friday, he said the said the GO was issued in united Andhra Pradesh for encouraging education among STs in Agency areas. But the same was struck down by the apex court. The BJP leader said the judgement had created unrest and disturbance among the tribal population in Agency areas of Telangana.

The GO issued in 2020 providing 100 per cent reservations for STs in respect of appointments to the posts of teachers in the scheduled areas on the ground that it would promote education in the tribal population.

The BJP MLC asked the TRS government to at least issue a new GO protecting the rights of STs and do justice to the community who are agitated after the Supreme Court judgement.

Meanwhile, All India Tribal Federation (AITF) has said that the SC judgement has created confusion among nearly 25,000 tribal employees who got a job under the said GO.

The AIF has said that as per Schedule V paragraph 5(1) of the Constitution, the apex court judgement does not apply to the scheduled areas.

But, it seems the TRS government is showing discrimination towards the tribal employees based on the judgement.

Following the judgement, the AITF national president Gugulottu Venkanna Naik called upon tribals to organise a one- hour-long protests from 10 am to 11am on Saturday in two Telugu speaking states to register their protest.

Ramachender Rao said earlier the State High Court had allowed the Telugu States to reserve teacher's jobs only to the STs in the notified tribal areas. However, the Supreme Court overruled the Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict.

He said the apex court said that the move to reserve 100 per cent teaching jobs to STs was unconstitutional. But, it allowed the verdict to apply only prospectively, allowing those appointed not to be affected.