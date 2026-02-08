BJP will mobilise funds for Sathupalli devpt: Saidireddy

Sathupalli (Khammam): SeniorBJP leader and former MLA, S Saidireddy, undertook a whirlwind tour of Sathupalli town on Saturday, campaigning for the party’s candidates in the upcoming municipal elections.

During the visit, Reddy interacted with residents across several wards and appealed to voters to support the BJP’s 22 councillor candidates.

Addressing the public, Reddy criticised the previous and present governments for what he described as neglect of Sathupalli’s development. He alleged that despite availability of funds, a 100-bed hospital constructed earlier has not been made operational for the past two years, depriving residents of essential healthcare services.

He further claimed that no development funds had been secured for Sathupalli from the state government since the change in power, and accused the ruling parties of making “empty promises” without delivering tangible results.

Reddy said that if BJP candidates were elected, the party would mobilise substantial funds from the Centre to transform Sathupalli into a model town. He outlined proposals including improvement of the drainage system, utilisation of Singareni CSR funds for local development, construction of an indoor stadium, establishment of new colleges, a medical college, and coaching centres for students.

Appealing to voters, he called upon residents to elect educated and committed BJP candidates who, he said, would work for the welfare of the people.

The campaign programme was attended by several BJP leaders, including Khammam Parliamentary Convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, district office-bearers, mandal and town-level leaders, councillor candidates from all 22 wards, and party workers.