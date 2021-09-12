BJP will trounce TRS, come to power in Telangana: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hyderabad: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the relations with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao were Centre-State relations and the party would fight it out in Telangana and would come to power.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP office on Saturday, Scindia said that the Union Ministers have the responsibility of implementing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He informed that he had discussed about Airports in Adilabad, Nizamabad and Warangal with Chief Minister KCR. There were rumours that Jyotiraditya Scindia had postponed the press conference for about two hours only to attend the lunch hosted by Chief Minister KCR.

The BJP leader said that their political fight with the TRS would continue in the State and the aim of the party is to come into power in Telangana. He said that the party had only one seat in 2014 and it increased to four in 2019, which shows the party was growing in Telangana.

The party had won Dubbaka bypoll and also performed well in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the party has won more seats than TRS in Nizamabad Municipal elections, he said adding after this the party has become an alternative to TRS in the State.

The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Modi wants flight tickets to reach the common man. The flight charges now are less than the prices of the first A/c ticket of the Railway, he said.