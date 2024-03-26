Live
BJP writes to CM, DGP over alleged phone tapping case
Hyderabad: BJP State Executive Member Saran Chowdary filed a complaint against Ex DCP Radhakrishna and TSUmamaheswara Rao to Telangana State Chief Minister’s office and Director General of Police.
In a letter to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and DGP Ravi Kumar, and complaint against the Ex DCP RadhaKrishna, following his involvement in alleged phone tapping case.
Saran Chowdary stated that he is an executive member of BJP, and a Businessman resident of Banjara hills. He said while he was going to his office on 21 August 2023, a private car with some civil dressed police officers took me without any intimation to my family to CCS office Hyderabad.
“They registered a case against me, that I took deposits from many people, and created a fake agreement with my forged signature and ACP TS Umamaheswarao forced me to register a flat on Vijay, who is related to Ex minister E Dayakar Rao,” Saran said in a letter.
He further said on the instructions from Ex Minister and Ex DCP Radhakrishna Rao, he kicked me from with his boots and slapped me multiple times. He forcefully kept me in his custody for two days illegally and finally I agreed to register the house on Vijay's name, then allowed me to leave the CCS office.