'BJP's Achhe Din slogan a farce to fool people'

Staging a huge protest rally against the Central government's decision to hike price of cooking gas cylinder on Friday , Bhootpur Mandal Parishad president Dr. Kadire Shekhar Reddy mocked the 'Achhe Din' publicity of the BJP's central government as complete farce and a big lie to fool the people.





While speaking at a protest rally in Bhootpur, Dr Reddy said the Central BJP government's attitude is completely against the welfare of the poor and their development. With an indiscriminate sudden hike of Rs 50 on each domestic cooking gas cylinder and another Rs 350 on commercial gas cylinder, has come as a big bolt from the blue on the common man. Particularly the women folks who are struggling due to rise in prices of day to day commodities of groceries, now will have to face the financial burden of cooking gas, observed the MPP, while expressing his displeasure over the Central government's insensitive attitude.





"Before coming to power, the Prime Minister said that if BJP comes to power, it will bring 'Acche Din' (good days) to the people and now after coming to power and more particularly after the completion of the recent Assembly elections in 3 States across the country the BJP has displayed its hidden agenda to burden the common people and raised the cooking gas prices. Is this what the BJP means to bring 'Achhe din' to the people. Earlier during UPA government, Rs 2.14 lakh crore was spent by the Central government as subsidy on gas cylinders, but soon after BJP came into power this has reduced to just Rs 40,000 crore. Earlier people who used to get Rs 350 as subsidy per cylinder deposited directly into their accounts, but now this has completely stopped. Leave alone subsidy, now the Central government has started further imposing financial burden on common people by way of regular hiking the cooking gas prices," observed the MPP.





The MPP recollected that during UPA regime, the then BJP leader and now Union Minister Smriti Irani had come on roads to protest against increased gas price upto Rs 400, but today the same gas prices has crossed Rs1200 per cylinder, why is the Central minister not speaking a word against its leadership. This is how the BJP leaders are playing double standards, when they are not in power they talk BJP will bring 'Acche Din', when they are in power their acts are completely contradicting their talks, noted the MPP. The MPP also sought to know, why the Central government had cut the MGNREGA funds. Almost Rs 30,000 crore MGNREGA funds have been stalled by the central government leaving the rural folks unemployed and struggling to make a living, he said.





From 2014 to till date, the BJP government had increased the cooking gas prices 178 per cent, from just Rs. 410 per cylinder in 2014, today it has increased to Rs. 1155 per cylinder. The BJP is fooling the people by reducing just 10 paise on petrol or gas before elections and after the elections are completed, it is increasing the prices of the same with Rs. 100. The people of this country have understood the false promises of BJP, they will teach a lesson to this government in the coming days, observed the MPP.



