BJP's Nirudyoga March kicks off in Warangal

Warangal : The Nirudyoga March that kicked off in Warangal, the epicenter of Telangana Movement, will soon engulf the KCR government, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said. Addressing a massive rally in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he shot a volley of questions at the BRS government, accusing it of playing with the lives of 30 lakh unemployed youth. "The government made a mockery of the future of the youth who have been waiting for the recruitment in the State service for so many years," Bandi said, referring to the leak of TSPSC Group-1 and other examination question papers.

Bandi said that why the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had not reacted on the question paper leak. Holding the IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao responsible for the question paper leak, Sanjay demanded his ouster from the State Cabinet. The unemployed youth across the State are under a lot of stress as their search for jobs continue to elongate due to the nonchalant approach of the government that recently started. He demanded the government to announce Rs 1 lakh compensation to the candidates who appeared for the TSPSC examinations that were cancelled due to paper leak.

"If the Chief Minister is transparent why he is scared of ordering a probe into the TSPSC question paper leak by a sitting High Court judge. Why the CM is not replacing the incumbent TSPSC board despite the question paper leak fiasco," he said. The BJP leader said that the inquiries by the special investigation teams (SITs) yield no results.

KCR who never cared of filling the vacant posts had started a recruitment drive nominally in view of elections to the Assembly later this year, Bandi said, demanding the government to announce a job calendar immediately. He also pressed the demand for unemployment allowance which the BRS promised during the 2018 elections. KCR who failed in every aspect is once again trying to rekindle Telangana sentiment ahead of elections, he said.

Stating that the BJP will announce a job calendar and fill all the vacant posts if it was voted to power, Bandi urged the youth to support his party that has the firepower to send the BRS packing.

The BJP will continue its tirade against the BRS Government, he said, stating that they will organise next Nirudyoga March in Mahabubnagar on April 21. The BJP will organise similar rallies in all district headquarters before conducting a Million March in Hyderabad, he said.