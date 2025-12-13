BJP’s power at Centre hinged on AP’s support: Akhilesh

Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav commented that the BJP would not have been able to form the government at the Centre had it not received the support of Andhra Pradesh state.

Akhilesh Yadav stated, “We are pushing the BJP back in UP. Without the support of Andhra Pradesh, the BJP government would not have come to power at the Centre. In the last elections, AP’s support became inevitable for the BJP.”

Akhilesh Yadav was in Hyderabad to participate in a Yadav Sammelan held at the Adarsh Nagar MLA Quarters on Friday. Speaking at the gathering, he said that Lord Krishna’s blessings would be upon all Yadavs. Leaders of the Samajwadi Party from Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh state were present at the meeting.

“We met here irrespective of our political affiliations. We are one, though we are in different political parties. My father made me Chief Minister. Anil Kumar Yadav became a Rajya Sabha member at a young age. The Telangana government declared Sadar festival as a state festival. I congratulate Anjan Kumar Yadav. Prepare plans to conduct Sadar Sammelan on a grand note in the future,” Akhilesh said.