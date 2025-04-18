BJP's RamAnjaneyulu Defends PM Modi, Demands Action Against Addanki Dayakar for 'Disrespectful Remarks'"

Gadwal: BJP District President Ram Anjaneyulu launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Addanki Dayakar for his alleged disrespectful remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest staged by the Congress party in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

Addressing the media at a press meet held at DK Bungalow in Gadwal town, Ram Anjaneyulu said, “It is not within Dayakar’s stature to criticize a globally respected leader like Narendra Modi. Under Modi’s leadership, India has risen from the 11th position to the 5th largest economy in the world. He is working with the vision of making India a ‘Vishwaguru’ on the global stage.”

Anjaneyulu strongly condemned Dayakar’s behavior at the ED protest, accusing him of speaking without the minimum respect due to the office of the Prime Minister and violating norms of public decorum and security. He claimed that the Congress party’s protest was a desperate attempt to shield its top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who are allegedly under scrutiny in a money laundering investigation.

He said, “Fearing exposure in the ED investigation, the Congress is resorting to protests to divert public attention. But their misdeeds will soon be revealed to the nation.”

Anjaneyulu went further to accuse Addanki Dayakar of being a habitual offender in disturbing public peace. “In the past, he has made provocative statements, even claiming he ‘loves Pakistan.’ Such remarks incite communal tensions and endanger law and order. Legal action must be taken against him,” he asserted.

He also alleged that Dayakar’s recent statements were made only to seek media attention and warned him to change his approach.

BJP Leaders Stand in Solidarity

Several key BJP leaders attended the press meet in support of Ram Anjaneyulu’s statements. These included:

Bandala Venkata Ramulu, State Council Member

Ravi Kumar Ekbote, District General Secretary

Deva Das, District OBC Morcha President

Malim Isaac, District Minority Morcha President

Chenugoni Palli Srinivasulu, Gadwal Mandal President

The event highlighted BJP's firm stance on maintaining respect for constitutional institutions and national leadership, while aggressively countering criticism from the opposition.

As political temperatures rise in the aftermath of the Lok Sabha elections, this confrontation marks another chapter in the ongoing BJP-Congress rivalry in Telangana.