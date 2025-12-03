BJP’s warning in JH by-poll echoes in CM Revanth's anti-Hindu rhetoric

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has strongly condemned the comments made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that they insult Hindus and Hindu gods. He said the remarks have vindicated the BJP’s earlier warnings about the dangers of Congress and BRS winning the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bandi Sanjay declared that the Chief Minister’s statement equating Congress with Muslims and claiming “Muslim is Congress, Congress is Muslim” is proof of the party’s alignment with the Majlis and its anti-Hindu stance.

He accused Congress of filling the minds of people with hatred against Hindus, while recalling that BRS leaders, including former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, had also insulted Hindu culture in the past.

The Union Minister said the BJP had foreseen this situation and cautioned that if Congress or BRS were to win in Jubilee Hills, Hindus would face humiliation and insecurity.

“The CM’s comments are proof. They are creating a situation where Hindus cannot stand up and move on. The Hindu community must think carefully—will they remain divided and continue to face insults, or will they unite and show their strength?” he asked.

Bandi Sanjay emphasised that the BJP has never humiliated other religions and has no intention of doing so. He asserted that the party respects all faiths and works under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.” He urged people to recognise the facts and see through what he described as Congress’s divisive politics.

He said the Chief Minister’s remarks have exposed the Congress party’s real attitude towards Hindus and Sanjay reiterated, calling upon Hindu society to reflect on the situation and decide whether to remain fragmented or unite against what he termed as repeated insults.