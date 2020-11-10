BJP's winning streak will continue: Bandi Sanjay

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that party's winning streak will continue and dedicated its victory in Dubbak to Telangana martyrs and to the slain party worker Srinivas who died after setting himself ablaze protesting the arrest of Sanjay in Siddipet.

He thanked the voters for making the party emerge victorious in the by-elections and said that the party would close the curtains to the dictatorial rule in the state.

Sanjay also appreciated the party leaders for working collectively for Raghunandan Rao's win. "Raghunandan Rao has the ability to raise the constituency issues in the legislative assembly and also exuded confidence of the party's victory in 2023 elections," he added.

BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao won in Dubbak by-election with a margin of 1,118 votes. A total of 62,772 votes were polled for BJP out of the total 61,302.