Bless Cong to come to power in State: Revanth to people

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy appealed to people bless Congress, which fulfilled 60 years aspiration of separate Telangana, to come to power in the State. He wanted the people to give one chance to the Congress. Sonia Gandhi promised separate Telangana on Karimnagar land and fulfilled it. He accused CM KCR of cheating people by saying that one double bedroom and one job for each home.





MLA Rasamai Balkishan won as MLA and failed to fight over people's issues and built a farm house to show he was no less than a noble. He harassed those who questioned his irregularities and because of him a Dalit child Srinivas committed suicide. If questioned, atrocity cases and illegal cases were filed, Revanth Reddy alleged.





This government is taking the lands given during the Congress regime. Some fools were asking what the Congress has done for the State. The credit of giving nine hours of free electricity to the farmers too goes to Congress, which also built Jurala, Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam, Nettempadu, Bima and SRSP projects. Revanth Reddy challenged the BRS leaders to come for a debate on what Congress did from 2004 to 2014 and what BRS did from 2014 to 2023. Even Shilparamam, where Minister KT Rama Rao was taking selfies, was built during the Congress regime.





The Congress government would bear up to Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of the poor through Arogyasri. If Congress comes to power Rs 500 would be provided for LPG cylinder. Rs 2 lakh would be given to the poor farmers and support the farmers. In the new government, 2 lakh government job vacancies would be filled and investigation would be conducted on Dharani irregularities and Dharani portal would be cancelled.