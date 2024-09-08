Live
Blood Donation is Equivalent to Life Donation
Nagar kurnool: A voluntary blood donation camp was organized at the Vinayaka Mandap in Desitikyala Ward within the Nagarkurnool municipality by the Desitikyala Hanuman Youth, in collaboration with the Red Cross Society.
Addressing the gathering, Red Cross Secretary C. Ramesh Reddy commended the young men and women who participated in the blood donation camp. He emphasized that every young person should donate blood at least once a year. He reminded everyone that blood cannot be purchased and, in emergencies, a shortage of blood could result in loss of life. Therefore, he encouraged the youth to come forward and donate blood, ensuring that there is no scarcity.
Youth Red Cross District Convener D. Kumar highlighted that one person’s blood donation can save up to three lives, making it one of the noblest forms of charity. He explained that donating blood also offers health benefits to the donor, such as boosting immunity, aiding in weight loss, improving heart health, reducing cancer risks, and enhancing mental well-being.
He mentioned that 32 youths participated in the camp and donated blood.
Other attendees included Youth Red Cross District Convener D. Kumar, Desitikyala Hanuman Youth members Kalyan Reddy, Surender Reddy, Chandrakumar Reddy, and others.