Blood donation marks Bhatti’s birthday celebrations
Khammam: A blood donation camp was organised by District Affiliated Association Presidents on the occasion of the birthday of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.
It was inaugurated at the District Congress Office Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan on Sunday in which DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad, Chairman of the State Warehouses Corporation Rayala Nageswara Rao, Former Legislative Council Member Potla Nageswara Rao, District Congress senior leaders Pulipati Venkayya, and a huge number of leaders participated.
