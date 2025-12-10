Bold manifesto for future

Bharat Future City: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was in awe of the TelanganaRising Vision document, stating that he was astonished while reviewing the vision.

Anand Mahindra was speaking at the program in which the Telangana Rising- 2047 Vision document was released at the Global Summit here on Tuesday.

"The Telangana Rising Global Summit has opened a new horizon of possibilities for industries. This is a platform where a bold manifesto for the future has been unveiled.

The Vision document truly astonished me with its people - centric and ambitious approach - one of the most inspiring frameworks I’ve seen, not just in India but globally”, said Mahindra.