Bonanza for Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: Rolling out a major promise to the people of this backward district, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that he would convince the cabinet and the finance minister to sanction Rs 1-lakh crore special funds in five years. He said the finance minister too has a special attachment towards the district and would certainly consider his request favourably.

The CM said that he was certain that the cabinet would approve his request. This will help in the planned development of the district. “During Congress rule, the district did not require any sympathy from any outsiders like KCR who adopted and neglected Palamur,” he said. Revanth Reddy said that despite selling away the Outer Ring Road (ORR) (for 5 years) and mobilising Rs 11,000 crore, the then finance minister Harish Rao failed to provide money for the loan waiver of farmers.

“On the contrary, the present Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka who inherited a huge loan burden succeeded in giving Rs 21,000 crore for loan waiver. The BRS government spent only Rs 2,500 crore on the loan waiver. That shows how non-committal they were towards the farmers welfare,” Revanth said.