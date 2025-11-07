Boon For Unorganised Workers: State govt to bring gig workers’welfare act soon

The State government has finalised the draftfill of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Registration, Social Security & Welfare) Act, 2025 and it will be enacted soon.

State Labour and Employment minister G Vivek held a meeting with representatives of gig workers and aggregators and discussed the welfare activities for the gig workers under the new act. Vivek said that extensive consultations and groundwork have already been undertaken in preparing the new draft act, which aims to safeguard the rights and welfare of gig and platform workers, as well as other stakeholders in the sector.

The Minister further noted that several concerns raised by stakeholders during discussion would be addressed amicably in the coming days. He said that the draft bill will soon be placed before the State Cabinet for approval and subsequently presented in the Legislative Assembly. Once implemented, Telangana will become the first state in the country to enact an integrated law dedicated to the welfare of gig and platform workers.

He reiterated that the State government is fully committed to ensuring the welfare and protection of all workers—both in the organised and unorganised sectors. The minister said that earlier there was no security for the unorganized workers and this act will ensure strong safety net for them. The new act ensures the accountability of the aggregators so that no worker is devoid of his/her due rights.

The minister said that draft act has clarity on registered workers, their rights and other necessary matters. Further exercise will be done if necessary and ensure that solution is achieved to the long pending issues pertaining to the gig workers in the state.