Booster doses for 3 years will keep virus at bay, say experts  

Medical experts have started to opine that by providing booster doses on a yearly basis, for the next three years would nullify the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Doctor state that the reluctance of citizens is a cause of concern as persons with comorbidities, who are at a higher risk, require booster doses, which will shield them against the virus.



Amidst the concerns of the new variant of Covid-19 spreading in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, US and Brazil along with a couple of cases being reported in the country, there is a debate going on whether the existing vaccines would save individuals from the newer variants like BF.7. However, experts feel that the intensity of the virus may not be the same as what China is experiencing currently. "China's population was previously not exposed to the virus because of the zero Covid policy and recently, the administration had lifted restrictions, as a result cases are being reported on a large scale. In India, the BF.7 cases were reported in the month of October itself but there was no big impact. The virus spreads faster but the intensity is not high," said AIG Hospital Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy. He added that China's attempt for vaccination was a failed one as it could not cover even 30 per cent of its population.

However, Dr Nageshwar Reddy said that it was essential to have a booster dose every year for the next three years to ensure that citizens do not get affected with viruses. He added saying that during the Spanish flu that there was a steep increase in the initial stages, which slowly declined, without a vaccine, in the next two to three years. "Presently, there is a vaccine and it will be handy for people especially for those with co-morbidities to go in for a booster dose for the next three years," he said.

Consultant Pulmonologist Dr M Rajeev said that vaccines will definitely act as a shield to the citizens and added that amidst the studies that found out the intensity of the virus, the vaccination programme of India has gone well with 90 per cent of the population being covered. "We have taken vaccines for a few variants. If the variant is similar to that of earlier variants then the vaccine can work. If the fourth wave comes in a different form, we need to take precautions. Vaccination will certainly help the masses to keep the virus away," said Dr Rajeev.