Brahmin Sadan in Suryapet to open on Oct one
Brahmin Sadan at Durajpalli in Suryapet district is all set for inauguration on October one. State Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy will open the building in the presence of noted Brahmin persons.
The Vipprohita Brahmin Sadan Bhavan has been onstructed at the cost of Rs 2.50 crore . State government has allocated funds and Dr A Ramaiah from Suryapet donated one acre of land for the purpose. The Energy minister laid foundation stone for Bhavan in 2017. The 2 storied building will provide amenities to organise cultural programmes and other celebrations by Brahmin community. State Brahmin Parishad will take care of the building . Eom
