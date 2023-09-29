  • Menu
Brahmin Sadan in Suryapet to open on Oct one

Brahmin Sadan in Suryapet to open on Oct one
Brahmin Sadan at Durajpalli in Suryapet district is all set for inauguration on October one. State Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy will open the building in the presence of noted Brahmin persons.

The Vipprohita Brahmin Sadan Bhavan has been onstructed at the cost of Rs 2.50 crore . State government has allocated funds and Dr A Ramaiah from Suryapet donated one acre of land for the purpose. The Energy minister laid foundation stone for Bhavan in 2017. The 2 storied building will provide amenities to organise cultural programmes and other celebrations by Brahmin community. State Brahmin Parishad will take care of the building . Eom

