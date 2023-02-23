Bristol Myers Squibb signs MoU with Telangana govt. to invest Rs. 800 Cr

Telangana IT Minister KTR said that the city of Hyderabad is a very attractive destination for biotechnology and IT. In the presence of Minister KTR, BMS (Bristol Myers Squibb) the pharmaceutical Company signed an MoU with the Telangana Government to invest Rs. 800 crore. Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that BMS is one of the top ten pharmaceutical companies in the world. He said that he is happy to invite them to Telangana state.



He said that they have signed an MoU with BMS in line with the objective of doubling the value of the life sciences ecosystem in the state by 2028. "The establishment of this organization is a great opportunity for the youth of Telangana who are waiting for job opportunities in the field of life sciences," said Minister KTR.

Minister KTR said that they are confident that the BMS company will soon reach its target of employing 1,500 people through the MoU and provide employment opportunities to more people. He said that during the MoU held today, the company's representatives were briefed about the opportunities in Hyderabad Pharmacy.

#HappeningHyderabad



Global Pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb to set up a state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad with an investment of USD 100 Million. The proposed facility in Telangana will employ about 1,500 local youth. pic.twitter.com/Gc5PhF5yT6 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) February 23, 2023

The representatives of BMS company stated that the city of Hyderabad has achieved remarkable development in the last five years. If they remember the situation when they came to Hyderabad less than five years ago, they explained how much the city has developed in terms of the current conditions and infrastructure. The representatives of the company revealed that their company will hire about 1500 employees in the next three years and invest 100 million dollars. They clarified that their company is going to carry out activities in IT, technology, innovation and medical related fields.

