British envoy applauds Ramani Industries’ green innovation
Highlights
Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen visited Ramani Industries located in the ECO Industrial Park at Dandu Malkapur in Choutuppal Mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday. During the visit, he examined biodegradable bags, which are environmentally friendly and produced in technical collaboration with DRDO. The organisers of Ramani Industries, Ramani and Dr Prasad, gave an overview of their journey in developing eco-friendly products and their current status.
